You’re a mean one, Arizona! State ranked as 8th “Grinchiest” state

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Uh oh, this isn't good. According to a report from GetCenturyLink Arizona ranks as the 8th 'Grinchiest' state in the U.S.
The state was less 'grinchier' than Minnesota, Nevada, Michigan, New Jersey, Florida, Hawaii, and Alaska.
According to the report rankings were based on the following two main categories:
Online Activity
- Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses
- Google shopping trends for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf”
- Christmas music streaming
- Tweeting about Christmas
Area Culture
- Number of Christmas tree farms per capita
- Charitable giving
The top 10 Christmas states were:
- Washington
- South Dakota
- Utah
- Missouri
- Maine
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Virginia
- North Carolina
Read the full report here: https://www.getcenturylink.com/blog/how-much-does-your-state-love-christmas/
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.