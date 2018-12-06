Antique Toy Horse Display at Canoa Ranch

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A unique set of children’s toy horses will be on display from Dec. 8 to Jan. 5 at Historic Canoa Ranch on 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.
The collection will be on display for the first time and is courtesy of Cheri Raftery, who is part of a fourth-generation ranching family that breeds, raises and trains cutting horses at the equestrian center at Canoa Ranch, managed by Pima County Natural Resouces, Parks and Recreation Department.
The antique rocking horses and mechanical horses range from pre-Civil War era to the 1960′s. The horses come from different areas of the country and some may have originated in Europe as their styles vary greatly. Although the Depression-era horses are crudely and simply made; the classic rocking horse has remained the same for generations.
The collection features the different type of child’s toy horse mechanisms of motion. One is made from a model T spring, others have real horse hair manes or tails.
Exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The display will be closed on Dec. 25, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019. The entry gate to Historic Canoa Ranch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for access to the newly restored Canoa Lake and the Anza Trail. Guided tours of the historic site are conducted Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 and 11 a.m. There is a $10 donation per person to view the exhibits. After viewing the collection, visitors can tour the Manning Jr. Schnaufer House.
Visit www.Pima.gov/canoaranch for more information on programs and other guided tours.
