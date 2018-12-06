Antique Toy Horse Display at Canoa Ranch

Exhibit hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The display will be closed on Dec. 25, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019. The entry gate to Historic Canoa Ranch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for access to the newly restored Canoa Lake and the Anza Trail. Guided tours of the historic site are conducted Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10 and 11 a.m. There is a $10 donation per person to view the exhibits. After viewing the collection, visitors can tour the Manning Jr. Schnaufer House.