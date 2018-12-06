AZ Game and Fish offers reward in case of dead deer dumped in San Manuel

SAN MANUEL, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case of a deer found dead on Tuesday, Nov. 27 in San Manuel, northeast of Tucson.
The remains were discovered approximately a half-mile mile southwest of the end of Webb Drive, in a wash beside Campo Bonito Road, just outside of San Manuel. The deer, thought to be a whitetail, had been shot, skinned and partially dismembered. All of the meat was left on the carcass, which is a waste of game meat. Litter was also left at the scene.
Physical evidence was recovered from the scene by Game and Fish investigators. They suspect the deer was dumped there late Monday or early Tuesday.
“Poachers are criminals. They are thieves who steal wildlife from Arizona citizens,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson, in a recent news release. “No true sportsman would leave game in the field to waste. We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
Information may be provided to Operation Game Thief at 1-800-352-0700, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, anonymously if need be. They should reference OGT#18-000131.
Information may also be provided on-line at http://www.azgfd.gov/ogt_form.shtml.
Citizens contacting Operation Game Thief in 2017 resulted in 76 citations for wildlife violations, with civil fines of $74,500.
