China demands Canada release Huawei executive

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, the Huawei logo is seen at a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. Canadian authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, that they have arrested the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies for possible extradition to the United States. Justice Department spokesman Ian McLeod said Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Saturday, Dec. 2.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (AP)