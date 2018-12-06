Daycare worker arrested for allegedly body slamming toddler who wouldn’t go down for a nap

SMYRNA, GA (WSB/CNN) - A daycare worker in the Atlanta metro area is accused of body slamming a 1-year-old for not taking a nap.
The owners said hired they 20-year-old Jonee Hamilton a few months ago and fired her immediately after learning of the alleged attack on the 16-month-old girl at Oxford Babies, Inc.
Investigators are now looking at a possible second attack that happened on the same day on Nov. 28.
"We have to review pretty much their whole case of videos and see if there's anything going on," said Heather Knight with the Smyrna Police Department.
Police said they not ready to release surveillance video of the alleged attack but did say the child was bleeding from the mouth.
According to the arrest warrant, "in addition to the body slam, Hamilton grabbed the back of the child's head and with force, pushed the child's face into a mat."
The toddler went to the doctor, but they didn't see a concussion or any broken bones.
Hamilton is currently being held without bond in Cobb County Jail, charged with felony charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
