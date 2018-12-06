FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Valley rain and mountain snow move in late today!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Clouds increase through Thursday ahead of our next system. First Alert Action Day is taking place Thursday night into Friday as we get ready for another round of widespread rain and mountain snow.
THURSDAY: Clouds build throughout the day and rain chances increase (40%). Highs will be in the mid 60s. 60% chance of rain overnight.
FRIDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will be in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of rain.
