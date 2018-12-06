Free streetcar ride to Parade of Lights downtown

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Interested in attending the Parade of Lights on Dec. 15 downtown, but don't want to deal with the hassle of traffic and parking? Ride the streetcar instead.
Sun Link is letting the public ride for free all day on Saturday, Dec. 15, to celebrate the 24th annual Parade of Lights & Festival. Free rides are provided by Downtown Tucson Partnership and Pima Community College.
The Parade of Lights celebrates the unique culture of the Tucson community with a grand-scale procession throughout an illuminated and decorated downtown.
Planning on using the streetcar to get to the parade? Board at any of the 23 Sun Link stops, get off at the stop on Stone Avenue or Church Avenue and then walk 1-2 blocks north to the Jácome Plaza.
According to Sun Link the streetcar will operate until 2 a.m., heading into Sunday, Dec. 16.
Visitors can also ride the streetcar to shops and restaurants around the downtown area, including the Mercado District, Main Gate Square, Downtown Tucson, and 4th Avenue.
Drivers also have a number of parking options Downtown and in surrounding districts.
Garages within walking distance to the Parade of Lights include:
- Plaza Centro, located at 345 E. Congress St.
- Depot Plaza, located at 45 N. 5th Ave.
- Pennington Street, located at 110 E. Pennington St. (entrance off Scott Ave.)
- City-State, located at 498 W. Congress St.
Park Tucson Lots include:
- Toole Lot (201 E. Toole Ave.), Triangle Lot (225 E. Pennington St.), Warehouse District Lot (180 E. 7th St.), and Franklin Lot (50 W. Franklin St.).
Other parking garages that are located near the streetcar route include:
- AC Hotel by Marriott, located at 151 E. Broadway Blvd.
- La Placita, located at 211 S. Church Ave.
- UA Main Gate, located at 815 E. 2nd St. (FREE this weekend)
- UA Tyndall Avenue, located at 711 N. Tyndall Ave. (FREE this weekend)
- UA Highland, located at 1420 E. Helen St. (FREE this weekend)
- Public Works, located at 50 W. Alameda St.
- County Garage on Scott, located at 50 N. Scott Ave.
For more information about the Parade of Lights and Festival, go to downtowntucson.org.
For additional Sun Link information and for trip planning assistance, call the Customer Service Center for Transit at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565).
