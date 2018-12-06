Huachuca City police make arrest in arson case

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Sierra Vista woman is facing arson, burglary and other charges after police in Huachuca City arrested her on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
According to information from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Hailie S. Serr was booked into the county jail on charges of structure arson, third-degree burglary, aggravated criminal damage and first-degree tresspassing in connection with fires at the Huachuca City Methodist Church, 506 N. Gila Street, in October and November.
Fires were reported at the church, commonly known as The Church on the Hill, on Oct. 18 and Nov. 27. There was also a brush fire near the church in October.
Officers from the Huachuca City Police Department arrested Serr and are investigating any connection to other criminal activity in the area.
Additional arrests are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
