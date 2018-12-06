Lane switch in Eloy major sign of progress for ADOT project

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nearly a year to the day after crews began clearing the land out to make a wider stretch of I-10 near Eloy, westbound traffic has now switched to the new westbound lanes. This marks a major step in the project nearing its completion.
The lane switch extends for four miles between mileposts 209 and 213. There are still two lanes worth of traffic in each direction and ADOT says that the switch of lanes isn’t a drastic change for drivers headed towards Phoenix.
“It actually is something drivers probably wont notice because we’ve eliminated a turn," Tom Herrmann of ADOT says.
While commuters drive on the new westbound lanes construction crews are still hard at work on the project. They’re finishing striping the new eastbound lanes and preparing them for drivers to be on in about a month.
Come spring of 2019, crews will be removing the old lanes of I-10. They’ll also continue work on creating a new interchange with State Route 87 that includes new bridges over I-10 and over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Along with all of that, crews will also start installing the dust detection system in 2019. That will run from milepost 209 to milepost 219. It’s slated to be ready to go by September 2019 but ADOT says they hope to have it ready by Monsoon 2019 so that commuters through the Eloy area can utilize it.
When the project in its entirety is fully complete there will be three lanes of traffic in each direction.
