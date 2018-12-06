3 minors charged with homicide in Lakeside Park shooting investigation

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Police were able to identify 15-year-old Filomeno Edwardo Flores, 16-year-old Maki Dion Riley, and 16-year-old Aaron Rodriguez as the suspects who murdered 21-year-old Matthew Favela, 16-year-old Carlos Ross, and 16-year-old Amonn Sandoval in the Lakeside Park shooting.
On November 30, 2018, 15-year-old Filomeno Edwardo Flores turned himself in to the Tucson Police Department Headquarters. On December 4, 2018, Homicide Detectives located and arrested 16-year-old Maki Dion Riley in the 7100 block of East 22nd Street. On December 5, 2018, Homicide Detectives located and arrested 16-year-old Aaron Rodriguez in the 7900 block of East Broadway Boulevard.
All three suspects were arrested without incident and were booked into the Pima County Jail. Each of the arrestees was charged with one count of First Degree Murder. Additional charged are pending.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
