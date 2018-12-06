Miracle on Congress transforms downtown Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Santa Claus is coming to town. Miracle on Congress transforms downtown into a magical holiday paradise. Dominique Stoller from the Hub Ice Cream Factory joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to share a special cookie recipe:
Makes 80- 90 (2 oz) cookies
Ingredients
5 cups AP flour
4 tsp Cream of tartar
2 tsp Baking soda
1 ½ tsp kosher salt
2 cups butter
3 cups granulated sugar
4 LG eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
2 TBS cinnamon
Toss together in a separate bowl for later.
Directions
1) Sift together and set aside:
-Flour
-Cream of tartar
-Baking soda
-Salt
2) In a stand mixer with paddle attachment, cream together the butter & sugar with mixer on high until its light and fluffy.
3) Once light and fluffy, add eggs one at a time with mixer on low. (Turn off mixer and scrape down the sides of bowl after each egg with rubber spatula. Don’t over mix)
4) Once eggs are mixed in, slowly add flour mix one cup at a time.
5) Using an ice cream scoop, scoop dough on to sheet trays lined with parchment paper. Once all dough is scooped, roll each dough ball in cinnamon & sugar.
6) Freeze dough on sheet trays and pack cookie dough in zip lock bags in the freezer for up to a month.
Preheat oven to 350. Bake on a lined or greased sheet tray for 12-15 min until bottoms are golden brown, let cool 15 min.
