More Democrat governors, more skepticism of charter schools

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond, speaks at a debate in Sacramento, Calif. Thurmond was elected as California's Superintendent of Public Instruction. With new Democrats set to take over the governor's mansion across the country, the charter school movement may face a shifting political landscape in a number of key states. The incoming governors in California, Illinois and New Mexico have all said they want to take the rare step of putting a temporary halt on new charter schools. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) (Rich Pedroncelli)