NCAAW: Cats hit triple digits in win over Montana

TUCSON, AZ - Arizona hung 100 points on the board for the first time since 2013 and routed Montana (3-3) by a score of 100-51 on Wednesday afternoon in McKale Center to give the Wildcats six-straight wins.
The nation’s leading scorer Aari McDonald scored 28 points on the day to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Cate Reese was dominant inside today, scoring 20 points and brought down a career-high 18 rebounds, the most by an Arizona freshman since Shawntinice Polk back in 2002. No player in Arizona history has brought down at least 18 rebounds since recent Arizona Ring of Honor inductee Ify Ibekwe had 22 on Feb. 13, 2011
The Cats (7-1) hit the road again this weekend to face Long Beach State in the last road non-conference game of the season on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. MST.
