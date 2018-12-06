Non-profit helps raise money for family of fallen deputy marshal

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - "I know he loved his job, I know the marshals that he knew loved him," said Reverend Lynnda White, Deputy White's mother.
She spoke about the support of the community to her son’s family, during a news conference at Tucson Police Department headquarters on Wednesday. She also gave Tucson News Now a little insight to what kind of person Chase was.
"One thing I want to say to is Chase's first act of giving to the community was when he was in the 4th grade and his teacher asked him to teach his classmates to read," she said. "So service has really been a part of his life."
“But one of my first thoughts was are Sue-Ellen and the kids going to be alright,” said Reverend White. “Chase was their hero at home because his family was his life. He took care of them. And his plan was to keep them in their forever home.”
Non profit group Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation was also at the event, and made a $100,000 donation to Deputy White's family, to help pay off their mortgage.
“We want to be there for the families of heroes that pay the ultimate sacrifice that die in the line of duty that have young children,” said Frank Siller, founder and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Siller lost his brother on 9-11. His brother was a firefighter who risked his life to save others.
The non-profit has made it's mission to help and support the families of fallen first responders.
“She is very appreciative to say the least she expressed it to me personally. I won’t go into what she said personally,” said Siller. “Rest assured she knows that this will make a big difference in her life.”
Those who would like to help out the White family can click the following link: https://tunnel2towers.org/
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.