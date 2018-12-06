A Player’s Preview: Utah Valley

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Coming off a road victory at Connecticut, Arizona is set to return to McKale Center on Thursday night to host Utah Valley.
The Wildcats (6-2) enter the contest riding a 51-game non-conference home winning streak.
It’ll be the first meeting with the Wolverines (6-3) since they visited Tucson in 2014. Arizona won that game 87-56. It’s the only time the two teams have ever met.
UA beat the Huskies this past Sunday by making 12-of-13 foul shots down the stretch.
Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams is shooting .878 from the free throw line, having connected on 36-of-41 attempts.
Wildcats redshirt junior Chase Jeter has taken 13 charges in eight games this season, including two last game versus UConn. As a team, Arizona has taken 25 charges this season.
Utah Valley coach Mark Pope played two games at McKale Center in 1992 and 1993 as a member of the Washington Huskies. Pope scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 85-51 loss to Arizona in 1992. In 1993, he had nine points and six rebounds in a 93-76 loss.
The Wolverines are led by cousins Jake and Connor Tollson who are both averaging 15 points per game.
Tip-off time is set for 7:06 p.m., MST and will be broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network.
David Kelly contributed to this story.