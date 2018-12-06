Police identify, arrest suspect in November hit and run

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Police Department has identified the suspect in the Nov. 28 hit and run involving a pedestrian as 20-year-old Adrianna Gail McCutcheon.
An anonymous tip helped lead police to the 1100 block of South Lehigh Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 4, where they found the vehicle believed to be involved in the collision under a tarp. Traffic detectives served a search warrant and confirmed it was the vehicle involved. It was then seized and transported to the Tucson Police Impound Lot as evidence.
McCutcheon was contacted at the home and was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday.
She was booked into the Pima County Jail on the following: one count of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.
This is still an active investigation, according to Tucson police and further charges could be filed.
