Prosecutors drop case against accused BP agent
Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz was found not guilty of manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen in 2012. (Levin, David)
By Craig Reck | December 6, 2018 at 3:06 PM MST - Updated December 6 at 3:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Border Patrol agent accused of shooting through the border fence and killing a teenager in Mexico will not be tried again, according to the latest court filing from prosecutors.

Agent Lonnie Swartz had been on trial twice already.

He was acquitted of second-degree murder in the first case in April 2018, but jurors were split on a lesser charge or involuntary manslaughter.

Swartz was found not guilty of manslaughter in November, which lead to demonstrators taking to the streets of downtown Tucson.

Following the verdict in the second trial, the judge set a date for a hearing to consider a new trial. The latest filing from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states that the hearing won’t be necessary.

