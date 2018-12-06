Roadrunners owning rivalry with Gulls

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson used a four goal 3rd period to beat San Diego 5-2 and continue their current domination of rival Gulls.
Hudson Fasching had two of those four goals in the final period.
Michael Bunting had three assists for Tucson. It was the first three point game of his professional career.
The Roadrunners have beaten San Diego eight straight times dating back to last February.
Hunter Miska picked up his fifth victory of the season between the pipes. He stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.
The Roadrunners will begin a four-game homestand Friday night at Tucson Arena against the Ontario Reign.
Faceoff is 7:05 PM.
