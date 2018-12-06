Southeast Regional Archery Range gets a new shade canopy

The National Archery in the Schools Program will hold a State Shoot at the range on Dec. 8, with setup occurring on the 7th and tear down occurring on the 9th. The range will be closed to non-participant public archery shooting during that time. The Shooting Sports program manager, Leonard Ordway, indicated that the Arizona Game and Fish Department is conducting the event with the County range being the host. Game and Fish expects the event to draw 300 to 400 participants.