Southeast Regional Archery Range gets a new shade canopy

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Southeast Regional Archery Range has a new shade canopy to shoot under and seating amenities to relax on at Pima County’s Southeast Regional Park Archery Range, thanks to a $27,000 grant from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The range is located at 11296 S. Harrison Road and is managed by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation, who contributed funding for the canopy and benches.
The facility has been closed since mid-November during construction of the canopy, which measures 160 feet by 18 feet and covers 16 shooting stations. Additional amenities include 8 new benches and additional landscaping.
The range will open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 13, for regular public shooting.
The National Archery in the Schools Program will hold a State Shoot at the range on Dec. 8, with setup occurring on the 7th and tear down occurring on the 9th. The range will be closed to non-participant public archery shooting during that time. The Shooting Sports program manager, Leonard Ordway, indicated that the Arizona Game and Fish Department is conducting the event with the County range being the host. Game and Fish expects the event to draw 300 to 400 participants.
“We’ve been averaging about 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a year,” Ordway said. “We expect that to more than double now that we can provide shade and cover from the weather elements.”
Ordway believes the shade canopy will be a major enticement to archers who have not wanted to brave the hot sun at the range in order to enjoy the sport.
The Southeast Regional Park Archery Range is open Thursdays through Sundays through April 30. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hours change May 1 to Sept. 30. Daily fee is $3 per archer; youth under 16 may shoot for free, but must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. An annual archery range pass is $25 per calendar year.
For more information please visit the Shooting Sports website.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.