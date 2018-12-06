Sun Tran to provide temporary bus bridge for streetcar riders during fallen marshal memorial service

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - On Friday, Dec. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sun Link streetcar will not run between University Blvd/3rd St. and the Mercado District (Congress/Avenida del Convento) due to the memorial service honoring Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White who was killed in the line of duty.
Sun Tran will provide transportation services every 10 minutes during the closure to serve streetcar riders. The bus bridge will run parallel to the streetcar route and will drop off and pick up passengers near each of the streetcar stops. Sun Link supervisors will be on hand at each of the discontinued Sun Link stops to direct people to the bus bridges.
After 1 p.m., streetcar service will return to route adjustments made for the 4th Avenue Street Fair through end of day Sunday, December 9th. The bus bridge will connect riders to the streetcar in between University Blvd/3rd St. and 4th Ave/9th St.
For trip planning assistance or additional information, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for persons with hearing and speech impairments, call TDD: 520-628-1565) or visit sunlinkstreetcar.com.
