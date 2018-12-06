10th annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival raises $18,000 for the community

Fourteen pies were entered in the Festival’s Pecan Pie Contest, hosted by Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue. The 2018 winner was Meghan Predenkoski of Tucson. In second place was Hannah Gardner of Rio Rico and in third place was Miroslava Peterson of Sahuarita. They all used Green Valley Pecans as the main ingredient in their pies. Participants were judged by Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun editor Dan Shearer, Arizona Illustrated host Tom McNamara, Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce President Joseph Erceg, Continental Elementary School District Superintendent Roxana Rico, retired actor Michael Caprio who performed in well-known productions such as “Amistad” and “The Sopranos,” and a randomly selected member of the audience.