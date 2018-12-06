Tucson makes GoFundMe’s top ten ‘most generous’ list

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson ranks high on the 'most generous' city list, according to GoFundMe. The world's largest social fundraising platform released a list of the most generous cities in the U.S. and the Old Pueblo was #6 on the list.
The list was released as part of the company’s annual Year in Giving report, which highlights data, top fundraisers, trends and the most inspirational movements that took place at GoFundMe in 2018.
According to the news release, Tucson earned its spot on the list as more people turned to GoFundMe to take action and support causes.
The most generous cities in America, based on donations per capita on GoFundMe, are:
- Steamboat Springs, CO
- Washington, D.C.
- Redding, CA
- Tallahassee, FL
- Midland, TX
- Tucson, AZ
- Bend, OR
- Gainesville, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Lincoln, NE
In addition to the report, GoFundMe also created a dedicated holiday drive fundraiser hub for those looking to give back this holiday season. The company also launched a new charity fundraising page for those who want to start a GoFundMe on behalf of their favorite nonprofit.
