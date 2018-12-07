BEAR DOWN: Cats rain down 3s to beat Utah Valley

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona shot 55% (12-of-22) from behind the three-point arc, nailing 8-of-14 in the second half to erase a 12-point halftime deficit and beat visiting Utah Valley 80-69 Thursday night in McKale Center.
UA went ten minutes in the first half with just one field goal as the The Wolverines (6-4) used a 21-5 run to lead 41-29 at the break.
But sophomore Brandon Randolph knocked down four treys out of the gate in the second half to spark a 13-2 run and Arizona was off and running. Randolph finished with 16 points.
Guards Justin Coleman and Brandon Williams each had 15 points for Arizona. Williams grabbed ten rebounds and dished out five assists.
Jake Toolson paced Utah Valley with 20 points and eight rebounds.
The win was the Wildcats 52nd in a row at home in non-conference games.
Just like last week, the Cats (7-2) now head out on to the road for a trip to play at Alabama on Sunday. The game will tip at 11 a.m. Tucson time on ESPN.
