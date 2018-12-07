BEAR DOWN: Utah Valley taking it to UA at the half

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizona made just one field goal over a ten-minute stretch in the 1st half Thursday night and trails Utah Valley 41-29 at halftime in McKale Center.
The Wolverines (6-3) outscored the Wildcats 21-5 over that stretch.
Utah Valley is led by TJ Washington with 11 points.
Arizona (6-2) does not have a player in double figures. Justin Coleman has scored seven.
The Wildcats made four early three-pointers but shot just 38% in the initial 20 minutes.
UA has committed 11 turnovers
The Wildcats enter the contest riding a 51-game non-conference home winning streak.
Utah Valley coach Mark Pope played two games at McKale Center in 1992 and 1993 as a member of the Washington Huskies. Pope scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in an 85-51 loss to Arizona in 1992. In 1993, he had nine points and six rebounds in a 93-76 loss.
The Wolverines are led by cousins Jake and Connor Tollson who are both averaging 15 points per game.
