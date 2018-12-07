Carondelet hospitals hold annual Nativity Blessings

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Earlier this week, caroling by hospital staff and the blessing of the Nativity statues by hospital chaplains marked Carondelet St. Mary’s, St. Joseph’s Hospitals here in Tucson and Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales, annual Nativity Blessing.
“The Nativity Blessings are an opportunity to connect with and highlight the hospitals’ Catholic identity in a way that allows us to refocus on the Carondelet tradition of service and compassion. Hospital staff gather as a community to share presence, faith and peace, and return to our service energized,” said Rev. Gretchen Steffenson, MDiv, BCC, market manager of Spiritual Care Services, in a recent news release.
The blessings are a long-loved tradition at the Carondelet Health Network. A priest or chaplain does a blessing of the Nativity statues and the service continues with prayer and caroling. It ends with cookies and cocoa for hospital staff to enjoy the warmth of collegiality before returning to work.
Carondelet Health Network is Southern Arizona’s only sanctioned Catholic healthcare system, serving greater Tucson for more than 100 years.
