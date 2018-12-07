FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet end to the week before a weekend clear out!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - We have called a First Alert Action Day through Friday as another round of widespread rain and mountain snow moves through southern Arizona. Things clear out after Friday leaving us with clearer and warmer conditions!
FRIDAY: 80% chance of valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will be in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
