Hundreds gather for 77th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As they do every year, hundreds of veterans, service members and dignitaries have gathered Friday to mark the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The remembrance ceremony began promptly at 7:50 a.m., the moment 77 years ago that Japanese warplanes started a historic assault on the Pacific Fleet that would leave 2,403 Americans dead and throw the United States into war.
Every year, survivors of the attack urge younger generations to “never forget.”
And that message is all the more poignant this year given not only who will be at the Pearl Harbor ceremony, but by who won’t be there: No one who survived the bombing of the USS Arizona battleship will be in the audience.
That’s a first — all five of the survivors weren’t healthy enough to travel — and a stark reminder that World War II veterans aren’t getting any younger.
With each passing year, their numbers dwindle.
And many are no longer able to make the long trek to Hawaii for the commemoration.
Daniel Martinez, historian with the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, added that only about 100 World War II veterans will be at Friday’s ceremony.
That’s markedly smaller than the number of veterans who came out two years ago, for the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
World War II author Michael Wenger said this is a sad preview of what’s to come.
“Once all these Pearl Harbor survivors are gone, and the people who knew them are gone, we’re going to have lost this last living connection,” he said.
