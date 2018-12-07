Local family puts on amazing light show to get you in the Christmas spirit

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Here’s a Christmas light display that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Frank Morales has enough lights to make Clark Griswald jealous. It took him two weeks to put up nearly 40,000 LED lights on his northwest side home and another week to synchronize and program the lights to the music.
“My 5-year-old son Julian helps me with the programs and tells me what to do,” said Morales with a chuckle.
According to Morales each song takes up to 6 to 14 hours to play and flash as the lights change color and illuminate the neighborhood. Two years ago he won his subdivision’s holiday light display.
Morales said he enjoys seeing people drive and walk by to enjoy his hard work. Each night he gives away hot chocolate and candy canes the last two weeks leading up to Christmas.
But he doesn’t stop at his house. Frank will be in the Parade of Lights in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 15. He’ll be driving his truck decked out with more than 6,000 pixel lights set to Disney-themed music.
If you would like to see Frank’s house for yourself, it’s located at 5056 N. Devotion Dr. just off River Rd. west of North La Cañada Drive.
