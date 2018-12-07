MUSD votes 4 to 1 to close Thornydale Elementary

MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Marana Unified School District board has decided on the fate of Thornydale Elementary.
At the MUSD Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, Dec. 6, board members voted 4 to 1 in favor of closing the school, effective June 2019.
Parents, students, teachers, and community members had been urging the school district to keep the school open since the board first considered closure of the school, built in 1974 on Oldfather Road, back in March 2018.
In March 2018, MUSD Superintendent Dr. Doug Wilson made the recommendation to the board to consider the closure of Thornydale Elementary, though the MUSD Governing Board went against the recommendation and voted not to close the school in April 2018.
Dr. Wilson made the same recommendation again in November after there were no immediate signs of financial improvement.
Parents had been under the impression that the school would be given the time to recover from a severe funding shortage dilemma, resulting from a declining enrollment, but there was no guarantee from the district.
Statistics from the district showed that enrollment has steadily declined over the last two decades. There were 733 students enrolled at Thornydale Elementary in 1994, compared to 307 in 2018. Revenue for the district is generated on a per-pupil basis and schools with lower enrollment generate less revenue. Thornydale Elementary is MUSD's most expensive school to operate.
MUSD plans to redraw the district boundaries. Thornydale's students will be split up between nearby Butterfield Elementary and Quail Run Elementary. The district has said that teachers and various staff will still have jobs for them elsewhere in the district.
On Nov. 20, in the Thornydale Elementary cafeteria, Dr. Wilson and MUSD staff presented the plan to adjust the school attendance boundaries and turn the Thornydale campus into multi-use space for the relocation of four district departments and school services.
The presentation showed that Quail Run’s expected enrollment would jump from 521 to 550 students, while Butterfield’s expected enrollment would rise from 397 this year to 573 next year.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.