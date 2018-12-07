Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport restaurants to raise menu prices

PHOENIX (AP) — Travelers in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will soon have to shell out more if they want to eat there too.
The Arizona Republic reports the Phoenix City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to end a cap on how much airport vendors can charge for food and beverages.
SSP and HMS Host, the two companies that oversee restaurants at Sky Harbor, say increases are necessary to cover rising labor costs and the state's minimum wage.
Pricing on most items is currently "street pricing" plus 10 percent.
Street pricing was enforced in the 1990s to prevent price gouging inside airport restaurants. The City Council allowed for the 10 percent addition in 2015.
Both companies must submit new pricing menus by Jan. 15. They could take effect as soon as Feb. 15.
___
Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com