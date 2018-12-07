Students in Ohio schools may soon be required to learn cursive

The department of education shall include supplemental instructional materials on the development of handwriting as a universal skill in the English language arts model curriculum under division (B) of section 3301.079 of the Revised Code for grades kindergarten through five. The instructional materials shall be designed to enable students to print letters and words legibly by grade three and create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of grade five. The instructional materials shall be included in the model curriculum not later than the first day of July that next succeeds the effective date of this amendment and, thereafter, shall periodically be updated.

House Bill 58