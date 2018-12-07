TUSD: Failed fire alarm system, emergency declared at Tucson middle school

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - An alarming problem at a Tucson middle school has the district working quickly in case of emergency.
The Tucson Unified School District’s Fire & Safety Systems Department has declared an emergency at Gridley Middle School where the fire alarm system has failed and is no longer functional.
According to a letter from Fire & Safety Systems Supervisor Mark Smith, the a ‘fire watch duty’ is now being relied on for the safety of the students, staff and public on or near campus.
Here is a statement provided by TUSD:
"The district is aware of the situation at Gridley and we are working diligently and as quickly as possible to correct the situation. The replacement system is estimated at just about $250,000 and we are requesting emergency funds from the State School Facilities Board to cover this expense.
Daily “fire watch” duty is required by the fire marshal any time we have staff or students in the building without a working system. We are appreciative of everyone stepping in to assist with this duty and additional outside resources started to support staff and the school as of yesterday."
