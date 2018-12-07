WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Kids test the hottest toys of 2018

Hatchimals are still all the craze, and this year Hatchibabies are the next big thing. They hatch out of their speckled egg and this time, you can burp, tickle, and snuggle your Hatchibaby and see how they respond. Each one is said to have a special trick. We purchased this Hatchibaby for just under $40 on amazon.com, but you can find Hatchibabies at several other retailers.