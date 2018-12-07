WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m.: Kids test the hottest toys of 2018

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The holiday season is upon us and if your child’s wish list includes toys, we’ve got you covered.
Watch live at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, as a group of four kids test out six of the season’s hottest toys - all under $40.
Here’s a closer look at what we’re testing.
Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Plush Mystery Pet. We bought this on amazon.com for just under $18. The idea is you wash the toy, dry it, brush it, and it will reveal either a bunny, kitten, or puppy. The Scruff-A-Luv even comes with an adoption certificate.
Next on the list is Untamed T-Rex and Raptor Jailbreak Playset by Fingerlings. Breakout is the red dinosaur and Bolt is the gray one. These dinosaurs react to sound, motion and touch. While you can still purchase the dinosaurs separately, at last check the playset was an amazon.com exclusive and was sold out. We purchased this toy for $39.99.
Hatchimals are still all the craze, and this year Hatchibabies are the next big thing. They hatch out of their speckled egg and this time, you can burp, tickle, and snuggle your Hatchibaby and see how they respond. Each one is said to have a special trick. We purchased this Hatchibaby for just under $40 on amazon.com, but you can find Hatchibabies at several other retailers.
This next item, some of you may be wondering - why? But this toy made several of the top toy lists. It’s called “Don’t Step In It” by Hasbro. The makers of the game call it “blindfolded, poop-dodging fun.” We bought this on amazon.com for less than $13, but it’s also available at other retailers.
Pomsies are another interactive toy you may find on your child’s wish list. Pomsies will tell you when they feel tired, cold, or hungry. They also have eyes that light up, they purr, and make other cute sounds. Pomsies are for ages 3 and up and cost less than $13 on amazon.com, but are also available at other retailers.
Remember the Furby? This next toy seems similar, but grumpier. It’s called a Grumblie. The makers encourage you to poke, shake, tilt and roll them until you cause a meltdown. Grumblies will cost you about $12.97 on amazon.com, but we found them even cheaper at $11.97 on walmart.com. Of course, check shipping costs.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.