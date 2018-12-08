Adebayo’s career-high 22 points helps Heat beat Suns 115-98

Heat: Miami was without Wayne Ellington for an undisclosed personal issue and Hassan Whiteside remained in Miami for the birth of his first child. ... Adebayo's previous career high was 19 points at Cleveland on Nov. 28, 2017. ... It was Miami's first road game against a Western Conference team this season. ... The Heat have won 19 of their last 21 against Phoenix. ... Dwyane Wade stuck around and talked to cheering fans, and traded jerseys with Jamal Crawford, after his last game in Phoenix. Wade is retiring after this season.