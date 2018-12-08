Bringing holiday spirit to children fighting cancer

By Tucson News Now | December 8, 2018 at 12:23 PM MST - Updated December 8 at 12:23 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Volunteers are bringing holiday spirit to local families with children fighting cancer.

Each year, the Children’s Cancer Network (CCN) helps families in crisis during the holidays. They provide hand-selected gifts for every member of the family through their Holiday Surprises Program.

This year, the non-profit organization is helping 12 families in Tucson who are dealing with serious financial difficulties due to a childhood cancer diagnosis. The group is helping a total of 60 families across Arizona this year.

Volunteers with CCN hand-wrapped dozens of gifts for the families such as clothes, games, books, household items, and of course toys. Each family will also receive a pasta basket, a bin of basic needs, and a decorated holiday tree.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the families from Tucson gathered for a meal, their presents, and a chance to meet Santa.

The American Childhood Cancer Organization reports that over fifty percent of U.S. families battling pediatric cancer spend as much as $10,000 each year on non-medical expenses during their child’s treatment.

Half of all families struggling with pediatric cancer experience financial distress as a result of the medical and non-medical costs of fighting the disease.

