Florida man arrested for shoplifting after job interview

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL (RNN) - A young man in Florida went for a job interview at Kohl’s on Dec. 5 and decided to pick up a little something for mom on his way out.
The only problem is, he didn’t pay for the shoes he got her. In fact, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested him as he approached his car in the parking lot.
Deputies identified the suspected shoplifter as 24-year-old Dominick Breedlove. He was taken to the county detention center and charged with retail theft.
His bond was set at $500 and he was not hired by Kohl’s.
Investigators said a loss prevention employee spotted Breedlove canvasing the shoe department after his interview. After finding a pair without a security tag, he went to his car to retrieve a Kohl’s bag from a previous purchase.
When he got back inside the store, he picked up a pair of Nikes and went to the customer service line. Deputies said the line was long, so Breedlove returned to the shoe department.
That’s when he allegedly bagged an $80 pair of women’s Nike Air Bella TR shoes and a $70 pair of women’s Nike Elite TR shoes.
Authorities said Breedlove headed straight for the exit without making an attempt to pay for the shoes.
Law enforcement was already outside waiting for him.
