2nd arrest made in Huachuca City church arson case

HUACHUCA CITY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A second person, a 15-year-old male, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6 in connection to a fire that damaged the Huachuca City Methodist Church, according to the Huachuca City Police Department.
According to the HCPD the teen was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the arson fires, criminal damage and trespassing of the Huachuca City Methodist Church located at 506 North Gila Street; there is also a connection to criminal activity in other parts of the town that are also being reviewed.
The fires were reported on Oct. 18, and Nov. 27, 2018, a brush fire was also reported in October that was near the church.
This is all part of an ongoing investigation by HCPD, conducted with assistance from the Whetstone Fire District and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Significant leads were developed through this collaboration which resulted in the arrest of the juvenile, who has been booked into the Cochise County Jail on the following Arizona Revised Statutes (ARS) charges:
- Arson of Structure / Property Felony 2 Counts
- Burglary 3rd Deg-Unlaw Entry Felony 2 Counts
- AGG CRIM DMGE-Deface Worship Felony 2 Counts
- CRIM TRESP 1st DEG Desecrate Felony 2 Counts
According to HCPD, the church, known to many as The Church on the Hill, as being a beacon of light for all who have come to Huachuca City throughout the previous 70 plus years.
HCPD will continue to review all incidents and forward for review to the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
HCPD and the Town of Huachuca City sincerely appreciate the efforts of the men and women from the Whetstone Fire District, ATF and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. HCPD anticipates bringing the investigation to a successful conclusion soon.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.