Open house for trail management plan in the Tucson Mountain Park/Tucson Estates

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Do you hike on trails north of the Tucson Estates area in Tucson Mountain Park? You now have the opportunity to comment on a proposed trail system map of the area.
The Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is hosting an Open House on Thursday, Dec. 13, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the NRPR first floor conference room at 3500 West River Road.
Staff with the Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department have been working on a plan to minimize trails in the area, in order to reduce trail density while still meeting user needs. According to NRPR there are several trails north of the Tucson Estates area that have created both management and resource protection issues, due to several other 'social' trails that have developed over the years.
The objectives of the plan include:
- Creating a manageable network of sustainable trails for Tucson Estates residents, the Tucson community as a whole, and out-of-town visitors;
- Providing public access to system trails beyond the planning area and offering several loop options of shorter distances from Tucson Estates;
- Protecting of the park’s natural resources by ensuring trails are sustainable and minimizing habitat fragmentation; and
- Providing a reasonable number of official public access points to the trail.
The map may be found at the Tucson Mountain Park webpage under the “Tucson Estates Social Trails Project” heading. The public also can comment online via that same webpage.
The plan will not impact any of the trails outside the planning boundary for the Tucson Estates area. Questions may be directed to Steve Anderson, NRPR planning division manager, at 520-724-5225 or Steve.Anderson@pima.gov.
