PACC: Fashion show and Adoption event

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima Animal Care Center is partnering with Tucson Rescue Now for a two-day fashion show and adoption event on Dec. 8 and 9.
The weekend event will take place in an unused space located at the Foothills Mall from 10a.m. to 4p.m both days.
“Tucson Rescue Now’s purpose is to showcase senior shelter dogs from Pima Animal Control Center and other shelters to people in the community,” says Jace Powers, co-founder of Tucson Rescue Now. “The community is able to see the dogs in a less stressful, completely different atmosphere than a shelter.”
Clothing lines featured in the two-day fashion show are from designer Ruby Jane and Georges Men’s Shop. Each model will walk down the runway with a senior dog up for adoption at PACC.
“There are so many incredible benefits that come with adopting and owning a shelter dog,” says John Gilbert, co-founder of Tucson Rescue Now. “Our goal in sponsoring this two-day event is to take these adorable, lovable pups out of the shelter and get as many adopted, and into their forever homes, just in time for the holidays. There really is no better gift to give this holiday season.”
Holiday gift ideas and resources for pets and owners will also be at the event.
General admission for this event is $10. A VIP experience is available for $25.
