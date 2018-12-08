Roadrunners storm back for 1st shootout win

Tucson, with the win, jumps back into a 1st place tie with San Jose

Roadrunners 4, Ontario 3
By David Kelly | December 7, 2018 at 11:23 PM MST - Updated December 7 at 11:55 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson rallied from three goals down Friday night to beat visiting Ontario 4-3 in a shootout and forge a 1st place tie in the AHL’s Pacific Division with San Jose.

The Reign (9-8-2-2) had a 2-0 lead after the first period and stretched that to 3-0 two minutes into the second period.

Tucson (13-5-2-1) edged closer on 2nd period goals by Lane Pederson and Laurent Dauphin.

Kyle Capobianco’s rebound goal with 11:41 to play in regulation tied the game at 3.

The Roadrunners won the shootout 2-0 thanks to goals by Dauphin and Jordan Gross and two saves by Hunter Miska.

Miska finished the game with 34 saves.

Adam Helewka had another three-point game, all assists.

Capobianco picked up three points thanks to two assists along with his goal.

Neither team fared well on the power play. The Reign went 0-for-5 while the Roadrunners were 1-for-3.

The same two teams square off on Saturday night at 7:05 at Tucson Arena.

