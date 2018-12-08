Roadrunners storm back for 1st shootout win

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Tucson rallied from three goals down Friday night to beat visiting Ontario 4-3 in a shootout and forge a 1st place tie in the AHL’s Pacific Division with San Jose.
The Reign (9-8-2-2) had a 2-0 lead after the first period and stretched that to 3-0 two minutes into the second period.
Tucson (13-5-2-1) edged closer on 2nd period goals by Lane Pederson and Laurent Dauphin.
Kyle Capobianco’s rebound goal with 11:41 to play in regulation tied the game at 3.
The Roadrunners won the shootout 2-0 thanks to goals by Dauphin and Jordan Gross and two saves by Hunter Miska.
Miska finished the game with 34 saves.
Adam Helewka had another three-point game, all assists.
Capobianco picked up three points thanks to two assists along with his goal.
Neither team fared well on the power play. The Reign went 0-for-5 while the Roadrunners were 1-for-3.
The same two teams square off on Saturday night at 7:05 at Tucson Arena.
