‘Thrive in the 05’ paying off in midtown neighborhood

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A project to fight crime in parts of Tucson is paying off. It’s called "Thrive in the 05″, referring to the 85705 zip code, which includes Miracle Mile.
People living and working in the neighborhood are teaming up with police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and even the simple things are making a big difference.
“It’s hard to see all the needs and trying to find a way and the resources to help is another part,” said Isabel Walker.
Walker works and owns property in the area of Oracle and Miracle Mile, she loves the neighborhood, but one thing she isn’t a fan of is the crime.
“The most we see is a lot of burglaries and drug activity,” Walker said.
That is where “Thrive in the 05” comes in, with assistance as well from the ASU School of Social Work, Tucson.
“A huge piece of the work that we are doing is crime reduction. Is engaging community members and residents about owning their neighborhood,” said Nadia Roubicek, with the ASU School of Social Work, Tucson. “This is my neighborhood. I feel pride in my neighborhood and I want it clean.”
Right now what they are doing in the Miracle Manor neighborhood is taking trash and throwing it away. With trash thrown away it is helping reduce crime.
“We had a resident that lived in one of the town homes walk up that morning and bring his dog and he heard about the clean up and said ‘I want to help and I have my grabbers, how can I help where do you want me.’” said Roubicek.
20 tons of trash was taken out, as well as 40 mattresses removed and graffiti erased, after three days of clean up in November.
For residents like Walker, this is the start of change for her beloved neighborhood.
“It’s important. I am very happy, I see them, I really like what they’re doing and they take action,” said Walker.
The “Thrive in the 0-5” group isn’t done yet. They’re planning another cleanup in the spring.
