BEAR DOWN: Cats fall 76-73 at Alabama

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Wildcats fell short in a valiant comeback at Alabama falling to the Crimson Tide 76-73 on Sunday.
UA could not get to the free throw line like they normally do. The Wildcats finished just 6-of-9.
Chase Jeter led Arizona with 19 points. Kira Lewis Jr. scored 20 for Alabama.
UA is off till Saturday when they host Baylor at McKale Center.
Our David Kelly will have highlights and his top takeaways from today’s loss coming up tonight on FOX 11 Tucson News at 9 and KOLD News 13 at 10.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.