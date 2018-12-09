BREAKING: Phoenix murder suspect arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A woman wanted for the murder of a grandmother in Phoenix has been arrested in Tucson.
Anna Collum, 54, is in the Pima County Detention Center, according to PCSD records.
Police in Phoenix suspect she’s responsible for the death of Priscilla Lefevre, 67, according to AZ Family in Phoenix.
Lefevre was found dead in her apartment in north Phoenix on December 5. Her husband of 47 years, Jerry Lefevre, told AZ Family that he found his wife in a pool of blood.
He said she and Collum knew each other but they hadn’t spoken in months. The husband described Collum showing up just hours before Lefevre’s death, according to AZ Family.
