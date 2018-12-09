Collision involving a Semi truck east of Benson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A crash involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle closed both directions of Interstate 10 just east of Benson on Sunday, Dec. 9.
Happening around 12:30p.m., DPS troopers were on the scene at milepost 316 within a minute of the accident.
Resulting in serious injury, two people were transported to a hospital. One was transported by air, while the other person was taken by ground.
The left lane reopened for drivers around 3:30p.m.
The right lane of Interstate 10 remains closed creating a significant backup, reports the Arizona Department of Transportation. Motorists should expect delays going westbound.
There is no estimated time for when the right lane will reopen.
