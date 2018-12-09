FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Today was the first day of a stretch of beautiful weather! Sunshine and 70s for the next couple of days.

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Now that the rain is gone, sunshine is back in the forecast. Our day time highs will be above average for the next couple of days. We cool back down into the 60s by Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Overnight lows will drop into the low-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny. Highs in the low-70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower-70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs low-70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low-60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies highs in the upper-60s.
