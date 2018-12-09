TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It’s the annual La Fiesta de Guadalupe on Sunday, Dec. 9, from 10a.m. to 4p.m.
Hosting the event is the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun located one mile north of Swan and Sunrise.
The festival honors Mexico’s patron saint with outdoor performances, music, and dancing. Performances will be by mariachi bands, folklorico groups, the Yaqui Deer Dancers, and the Domingo DeGrazia’s Spanish-Guitar Band.
This event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.