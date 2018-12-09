Local Purple Heart veteran and family buy first home with Habitat for Humanity

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -Saturday morning was an exciting moment for the Dumoulin family, as they unlocked the next chapter of their lives.
"Once we got the keys it was just a weight lifted off our shoulders," said Richard Dumoulin, who received the keys to his family's new home on Tucson's south side. Getting to this point, he said, was part of a bigger journey.
Dumoulin is a purple-heart veteran. He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
His family made their way back to Tucson a few years ago.
"We would never be able to get a house, a lot of things went through our head," he said.
That's where Habitat for Humanity came in. The organization makes owning a house less expensive for thousands, if you're willing to put in the work for it.
Dumuolin and his wife Jennifer poured their souls into their new home for their family since October of 2017.
"I'm excited for our kids to grow up in a home that they'll remember as young kids," his wife, Jennifer, said.
The community turned out big for the dedication ceremony. Crowds of people filled their driveway as they watched the couple and their children cut the red ribbon on their new house, a place they'll make a lifetime of memories in.
"It just warms my heart to know that the community is so supportive of our veteran community," Jennifer Dumoulin said.
But throughout all the excitement, Richard Dumuolin remains humble.
"I could give you names right now of people who are living on the street. There's much more deserving people," he said.
However, through Saturday morning’s turnout and rounds of applause, it’s clear they felt the family deserves all this and more.
