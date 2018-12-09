MISSING: PCSD searching for vulnerable man

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County Sheriffs want your help finding 65-year-old Thomas Kane, Jr. who went missing on Saturday, Dec. 8, around two in the afternoon.
Kane was last seen on foot near the 3200 Block of South Rainburst Place.
He has brown eyes, black hair, and is 5-foot-8. Kane was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue and white flannel, blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.
