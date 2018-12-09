A Player’s Preview: Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL - For the first time in program history, the Arizona Wildcats will head to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Coleman Coliseum.
The Wildcats (7-2) are coming off an 80-69 win over Utah Valley on Thursday and have won two in a row after a 76-72 win at Connecticut last Sunday.
The Crimson Tide (5-3) have dropped games to Georgia State and Central Florida after starting 5-1.
Defense has been a key component to UA’s early success. Arizona redshirt junior Chase Jeter has taken 14 charges in nine games this season, including at least one in every game. As a team, Arizona has taken 27 charges.
Arizona’s bench has produced 104 points over the past three games. Reserve Dylan Smith has scored in double figures in three straight games.
Sunday’s game will serve as a Homecoming of sorts for senior point guard Justin Coleman and Smith.
Coleman, a native of Birmingham, played two seasons for the Crimson Tide in 2014-15 and 2015-16. Coleman played in 67 career games with Alabama, before transferring to Samford.
Smith hails from Mobile, Alabama.
Tip is scheduled for 11:01 a.m., MST and will be televised by ESPN.
David Kelly contributed to this story