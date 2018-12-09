Radil, Sharks hold off Coyotes' comeback attempt in 5-3 win

Notes: F Conor Garland, called up from AHL Tucson last Monday, made his NHL debut for Arizona. ... C Vinnie Hinostroza is week-to-week with a lower-body injury he suffered against Washington on Thursday and was placed on injured reserve. ... Radil replaced Antti Suomela in the lineup. Suomela missed his fourth game of the season. ... C Joe Thornton passed Steve Yzerman for 18th place on the all-time NHL games played list, reaching 1,515 on Saturday. ... Former Coyotes player and 17-year NHL veteran Cliff Ronning dropped the ceremonial first puck.